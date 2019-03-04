Wait 'Til You Hear Joe And Mika's Reason For Endless Trump Appearances

On Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough and Chris Christie were talking about Trump's two-hour CPAC speech.

"It's a whole different world. He's changed that world. By the way -- " Christie said.

"Shows like this and other media outlets all through 2015, to be honest, helped to create him because the amount of time he got on the air, here and everyplace else, gave him even more oxygen and it was very frustrating, I can tell you, Kasie (Hunt) knows this because I complained to her, we never got the time. We never got the time that Donald Trump did," he said.

And here it comes, the justification we've all been waiting for.

"Come on, Chris Christie, we were attacked for giving you too much time. We told everybody during the presidential campaign, anybody that wanted to call in any day that was running for president and in the polls can call in," Scarborough said.

"And Lindsey Graham is the only person who took us up on it. I know -- yeah, everybody gets into these presidential campaigns and they tighten up. i'm not saying you're tightening up. But even a guy I said publicly I was supporting was afraid to call into the show. Donald wasn't. So..."

Wow. So candidates weren't BRAVE enough to do battle with Sir Joe and his favorite sidekick! Maybe because they're not journalists? Maybe because they're not grounded in actual facts, hold grudges, and are always looking for a sound byte instead of the truth?

Whatevs. You built that, Joe.