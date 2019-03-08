Watch This Legislator Slam Down 'Stand Your Ground' Nonsense

State Senator Stephanie Flowers was not going to be told to calm down.

The Arkansas State Senate committee was considering yet another 'Stand Your Ground' bill. These are racist NRA BS whose result is to give white people a shield in court to shoot black men. Period.

Stephanie Flowers is not just a state senator, she is a mother, a woman of color, and her son is in her words a young black man.

She has opinions on stand your ground laws, and when her white colleagues decided they should "limit debate" she called them out.

Here's the full video. WELL worth the click.