Politics
Read time: 1 minute

WATCH: Protestors Were Ready For Manafort's Attorney This Time

Everybody knew Manafort's attorney Kevin Downing was going to go before the microphones and lie about "no collusion." This time truth-tellers were ready for him.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Everybody knew Manafort's attorney Kevin Downing was going to go before the microphones and lie about "no collusion."

The judge had already admonished him in court for making a claim that his client's trial had anything to do with the charges of conspiracy with Russia. It didn't.

But Downing is speaking directly to Trump and hoping for a pardon for his client, so he says what Trump wants to hear and what Trump will repeat.

Kudos to the volume-blessed protestor who interrupted Downing's microphone schtick with a nice loud "LIAR! THAT'S NOT WHAT SHE SAID."

"That's not what she said" then becomes the story, rather than the lies of a mouthpiece for a criminal. More like this please.

And then there's this:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.