WATCH: Protestors Were Ready For Manafort's Attorney This Time

Everybody knew Manafort's attorney Kevin Downing was going to go before the microphones and lie about "no collusion."
The judge had already admonished him in court for making a claim that his client's trial had anything to do with the charges of conspiracy with Russia. It didn't.
But Downing is speaking directly to Trump and hoping for a pardon for his client, so he says what Trump wants to hear and what Trump will repeat.
Kudos to the volume-blessed protestor who interrupted Downing's microphone schtick with a nice loud "LIAR! THAT'S NOT WHAT SHE SAID."
"That's not what she said" then becomes the story, rather than the lies of a mouthpiece for a criminal. More like this please.
And then there's this:
