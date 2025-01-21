TP 'Education Warrior' Claims Satan Is Using Teachers Unions

Rebecca Friedrichs, whom TPUSA had called an "education warrior" is a poor, confused woman who has a deep-seated, irrational hatred of public education, which she accused of using the COVID pandemic to teach children how to sext, to view porn and to groom children for sexual predators. She also finds teacher unions to be quite loathesome and sued the California Teachers Union for the right to be a freeloader. That case ended up 4-4, but was seen as the precursor of the Janus v AFSCME case which legalized freeloading off of unions.

Well, she is still batshit crazy and now tied in with TPUSA. Recently, she was at AmericaFest, where she kept up her nonsense but found a scapegoat for all of her paranoid beliefs - old Scratch, Satan himself:

Friedrichs was speaking at AmericaFest, an annual conference convened by Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and held in December in Phoenix. TPUSA has gained notoriety for orchestrating some of the Right’s most celebrated and effective culture war attacks, including the outrage and backlash it created over the manufactured claim that public schools are teaching critical race theory. Its growing success in the past five years has launched the organization and its founder, Charlie Kirk, onto the national stage as a MAGA darling and a key player in the field operation for Trump’s 2024 reelection campaign. Friedrichs’ presentation, titled “Raising Our Voices: For the Heart and Soul of Our Students,” was a rallying cry against teachers’ unions, which she blames for protecting child abusers, increasing illiteracy rates, eroding gender norms, and undermining parental authority. In 2017, Friedrichs founded For Kids & Country, an organization that describes its mission as exposing “unions as abusers who’ve transformed our schools into social, sexual and political warzones, on purpose” — which is why she’s leading the charge to “make it safe, popular and heroic for teachers to reject unions in defense of our kids and country.”

The report goes on to show who was feeding into and using this poor woman's mental instability for their own nefarious purposes:

After teaching for 28 years, Friedrichs, who compared paying union dues to “handing the devil money,” joined with nine other teachers and the Christian Educators Association International to sue her union, the California Teachers Association. In their suit they argued that teachers should not be required to pay “fair share fees” that help fund collective bargaining, which benefits all employees regardless of union membership. The plaintiffs were represented by the Center for Individual Rights (CIR), which, like many conservative organizations, considers fair share fees to be an unconstitutional prohibition of the right to free speech. CIR is a right-wing legal outfit funded by the Bradley Foundation and is known for its opposition to affirmative action, the Voting Rights Act, and unions.

What Friedrichs and her handlers want isn't even private education. What they want to see is that schools become Christian Nationalist Training Centers to become drones to help build their Aryan dystopia.