Al Jazeera's Mehdi Hasan Shreds Trump Lawyer's Ridiculous Argument On Release Of Mueller Report

Al Jazeera English UpFront host Mehdi Hasan was back on AM Joy this Sunday, and was asked about the Trump lawyers making the rounds this weekend, and specifically Jay Sekulow who made this ridiculous assertion on ABC's This Week:

The Washington Post later reported that the special counsel’s office had prepared summaries that could be released publicly, reflecting different sections of Mueller's report, which Barr has withheld. One source told the Post that the summaries contained potentially sensitive information that needed to be vetted before release. Sekulow on Sunday brushed those reports aside, denying that the full report will be more damaging to the president than what Barr indicated in his four-page letter to congress. "There’s two conclusions that are important to reiterate," Sekulow said. "No obstruction, and no collusion."

Joy Reid asked Hasan if that explanation "should be enough for the American people" and Hasan proceeded to shred Trump and his allies and their claim that the report "totally exonerates" Trump.

HASAN: Of course not. It shouldn't be enough for the American people. It's just a lie when he says the report says that. The whole point is Joy, as you mentioned and I was on your show a couple weeks ago when we were discussing all this, we still haven't seen the report, Congress hasn't seen the report, the president of the United States says he hasn't seen the report that apparently is a total and complete exoneration. Isn't it weird that for two weeks we've been told this report exonerates the president, it's time to move on, yet you can't see the report? That is a weird, weird position for any politician to take. If I've been accused for years in a false witch-hunt hoax, you know, fake dossier investigation for two years and then I get a report that says I'm cleared, the thing I'm going to want to do most is release that report. The fact that I don't want to release that report fits in with everything else we've seen over the last few years, which is that they lie and lie and cover up and never explain why they're lying and covering up if there's nothing to cover up and nothing to lie about.

Amen to that. As I said in my post about Mulvaney vowing that the Trump tax returns will never be released, the media needs to ask these liars over and over again, what does Trump have to hide? They lie about lying and then lie some more, and as Hasan said so clearly here, if there's nothing to cover up, there's nothing to lie about. They need to be hammered for exactly that every single time they're allowed on the air.