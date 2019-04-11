Bill Barr Blew The Dog Whistle For Hannity

We already knew Sean Hannity runs our government, but for some of us, it still comes as a shock to hear and see it play out on the floor of the U.S. Senate. It's nice to know we're not the only ones continually distressed by this. Jeffrey Toobin joined Wolf Blitzer's panel to discuss the seriousness of the matter. While Nicolle Wallace and her crew focused on the intentionality of his use of the word "spying," Toobin and Blitzer discussed the Hannity relationship and the chilling foreboding of the coming investigation into the investigators.

TOOBIN: Bill Barr is a classic demonstration of what’s happened to the Republican Party...Now it is a Fox News party where they — and you saw this in his confirmation hearing, talking about uranium one, all these fantasies about Hillary Clinton‘s wrongdoing. This is how he [Barr] talks because he is part of that party now, and that party thinks the FBI, the CIA, everybody is conspiring to get Donald Trump, and they now have their attorney general.

Dana Bash tried to make the case that technically, the term "spying" was not inaccurate, but Toobin wasn't having it.

TOOBIN: Fair enough, [but] The attorney general of the United States in a dog whistle to Sean Hannity is a big deal.

Of the completely off the rails feeding of the paranoid Trumpian beast, Toobin had this to say regarding Barr's vow to investigate the fact that Carter page was ever investigated in the first place:

TOOBIN: That is a President Trump talking point. There's already been an inspector general's investigation, so I don't know what he's going to investigate, but you know, his use of this term shows how much the paranoid lunacy of the right wing is now moved right into the Department of Justice.

Truly a terrifying mission creep, if ever there was one.