Scott Walker Blew His Dog Whistle On The Wrong Person

Scott Walker is feeling rattled and it's really starting to show. Polls are showing that Walker has consistently been trailing his Democratic opponent, Tony Evers.

So what does Walker do? He takes a page from Trump's playbook and tries to attack Evers on Twitter using Evers' running mate, Mandela Barnes:

Tony Evers’ running mate says “Take a knee.” Does Evers share that belief or does he believe that everyone should STAND UP for the national anthem out of respect for our Veterans and service members? pic.twitter.com/0zT9X4tO7H — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 6, 2018

If Barnes' name rings a bell, it's because he got booted from Walker's presidential bid announcement because he refused to be the token black person on stage with Walker. And this is while he had a Russian operative there. Russian spies are OK, uppity black men are not.

But Walker thinks so little of black folks that he won't even utter Barnes' name, much less address him directly.

Then he goes a step further and attacks all the NFL players that think the way African Americans, especially the young men, are being treated in this country is wrong:

With the NFL season opener tonight, I’m calling on all players to stand up, put their hands on their heart, and show some RESPECT to the brave men and women in uniform — it’s that simple and the least they can do! 🇺🇸 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 6, 2018

And none of this staying in the locker room either. STAND UP. Be honorable. Show respect. It’s a simple ask compared to what our service members sacrifice EVERY SINGLE DAY for us. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vJG91BnLRb — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 6, 2018

What the hell is up with that bitmoji? Is that supposed to be Walker? If it is, the caricature has way too much hair.

But Walker blew his dog whistle on the wrong guy. Barnes isn't the kind of guy to keep quiet and he fired a strong retort to Walker:

Feel free to @ me next time. Also, your president should learn the words. Also, shows you just don't get it. Also, you could have served in THREE wars, why didn't you stand up then? https://t.co/yTunbMWzmc

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) September 6, 2018

Barnes follow up with sending a second tweet with this picture:

In an apparent effort to make Walker look like the smart one, Lieutenant Governor Rebecca "Blinky" Kleefish had to chime in with a tweet that not only makes no sense but is a complete lie:

My opponent has made clear that he believes in kneeling for the National Anthem. In fact, WI neighbors have told me that they have seen him do exactly that. https://t.co/knyWcObyz3 — Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) September 6, 2018

Besides blowing his dog whistle at the wrong guy, he really picked the wrong topic to try to attack with. Putting aside Walker never having served himself, his track record for veterans is as deplorable as he is.

Under Walker's watch, the King Veterans Home in central Wisconsin has suffered from severe staffing shortages, systemic neglect of the veterans living there - sometimes leading to death, and much needed funds being diverted to fill budget gaps elsewhere:

Democratic state lawmakers are calling for a federal investigation into a state-run veteran's retirement home in Waupaca County after a media report was published alleging negligence towards veterans and surplus funding being diverted from the facility. "It is absolutely tragic and heartbreaking to learn that due to the failed leadership of Gov. (Scott) Walker and legislative Republicans, our veterans' homes are providing substandard care to the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving our country," Democratic leaders Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) and Peter Barca (D-Kenosha) said in a joint statement. The report from the Capital Times, a Madison-based weekly newspaper, stated the facility is experiencing staffing shortages, allegations of negligence from family members of veterans, and cost-cutting.

Even before then, Walker was using a supposed fund supposedly for veterans and their families as a cheap campaign gimmick. To make matters worse, Walker authorized one of his top aides to steal from this fund to buy things like personal vacations and a campaign website for Walker.

My advice to the gentle reader is to stock up on some popcorn but even worse and dumber things are coming from Walker's campaign. There will be more. There's always more.