Bill Weld Steps Up To Primary Trump

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld has declared his intention to challenge Donald Trump for the Republican 2020 nomination.

"Ours is a nation built on courage, resilience, and independence. In these times of great political strife, when both major parties are entrenched in their 'win at all cost' battles, the voices of the American people are being ignored and our nation is suffering," Weld said in a statement.

"It is time for patriotic men and women across our great nation to stand and plant a flag. It is time to return to the principles of Lincoln -- equality, dignity, and opportunity for all. There is no greater cause on earth than to preserve what truly makes America great. I am ready to lead that fight."

CNN:

Weld told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" that it would be a "political tragedy" and he would "fear for the Republic" if the country had six more years of Trump as President. "I really think if we have six more years of the same stuff we've had out of the White House the last two years that would be a political tragedy, and I would fear for the Republic," he said. "I would be ashamed of myself if I didn't raise my hand and run," he told Tapper.

Weld also said he will not run as an Independent if he does not win the Republican nomination. That's a pity, because Republicans have already rigged the primaries in such a way as to guarantee Trump the nomination. Weld and Howard Schultz could go a long way toward bleeding support from Republicans who tend to fall in line on Election Day if they didn't suffer from ego.