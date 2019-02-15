Politics
Republican Bill Weld Announces He May Challenge Trump, And Other News

Will other Republicans follow suit? Stay tuned!
By Susie Madrak

It's finally Friday. Boy, doesn't every week feel like it lasted a year?

Former MA Gov. Bill Weld, who's kind of a flake (now identifies as libertarian) is looking at running for the Republican nomination. Will this open the door for a primary fight? Who knows? He's not a really big name, and Republicans are just deer caught in the headlights where Trump's concerned:

Meanwhile, in the rest of the world:

And it only took 14 years!

And finally: A baby AND a puppy!

Comments

