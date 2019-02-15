Republican Bill Weld Announces He May Challenge Trump, And Other News

It's finally Friday. Boy, doesn't every week feel like it lasted a year?

Former MA Gov. Bill Weld, who's kind of a flake (now identifies as libertarian) is looking at running for the Republican nomination. Will this open the door for a primary fight? Who knows? He's not a really big name, and Republicans are just deer caught in the headlights where Trump's concerned:

Here's the money quote from Bill Weld's 2020 announcement pic.twitter.com/0FACtLca2I — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 15, 2019

“Republicans in Washington exhibit all the symptoms of Stockholm Syndrome”



Former MA Gov Bill Weld (R) launching presidential exploratory committee in NH now: https://t.co/9hV7Nzey6R — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) February 15, 2019

Bill Weld jumping into the primary race against Trump the way he once jumped into the Charles River at a press conference on water quality. This is why he’s so fun to cover: he doesn’t give a single crap about pandering to the deplorable Trump base. https://t.co/48BNguVIVs — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) February 15, 2019

Meanwhile, in the rest of the world:

Over 10 000 schoolchildren on strike today in The Hague! And tens of thousands in Belgium! School strike tomorrow as usual.#climatestrike #fridaysforfuture #schoolstrike4climate pic.twitter.com/P5T7yg2DN0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 7, 2019

When young people see governments putting their whole future at risk it is hardly surprising that they have decided to take action to demand change. What is amazingly positive, is the increasing global reach of this campaign. #SchoolStrike4Climate pic.twitter.com/3aDcwTFL0K — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) February 15, 2019

Washington Post reporting today that FTC is considering imposing record-breaking multi-billion dollar fine on Facebook over privacy abuses exposed by Cambridge Analytica scandal. Meanwhile, BBC quietly buries this.. pic.twitter.com/RxSjWxIH7H — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) February 15, 2019

A member of Portland's city council says a report that the commander for the police rapid response team exchanged friendly text messages with a leader of far-right protests confirms collusion exists between some police and right-wing extremists. https://t.co/03vDg4Nes6

In texts with the leader of Patriot Prayer, a Portland officer discussed arrest warrants and the location of unrelated leftist protests. https://t.co/yd7FTixbZo — Slate (@Slate) February 15, 2019

I'm old enough to remember when "national emergency" actually meant an emergency to the nation and not an emergency to a damaged politico ego. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 15, 2019

Stephen Miller, Russ Vought and others had AM call with surrogates to sell deal. Said quick construction would "shock" people, effort is being made to keep California from having jurisdiction to sue, most action will be in Texas, Trump will "veto" any move to block declaration. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 15, 2019

Nothing much to see here, just a Republican congressman endorsing an undemocratic usurpation of congressional authority by the president https://t.co/E721hyNqb0 — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) February 15, 2019

Don't count on the courts to block Trump's emergency declaration: https://t.co/j6t9CLEgmB pic.twitter.com/uKcNPdhuhF — Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) February 15, 2019

We all knew McCabe would take aim at Trump in his book, but his contempt for Sessions is staggering. Depicts him as addled, fixated on immigrants, racist. My review of the McCabe book in WaPo https://t.co/nEMmQXvJ07 — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) February 14, 2019

And it only took 14 years!

A white man pleaded guilty to shooting 3 young black men who were trying to evacuate in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina https://t.co/mnuA4VJ5qZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 15, 2019

Congress had the time and refused to give the president the authority he sought. Resorting to emergency powers to get around the objections of lawmakers is not just inappropriate — it’s a brazen attempt to undermine the constitutional balance of powers. https://t.co/KNMMX7BYQM — Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) February 15, 2019

Remembering T-Bone: Beloved 'baseball lifer,' who discovered Cal Ripken https://t.co/axMeQzSTRO pic.twitter.com/CWsSc6jDRa — New York Post (@nypost) February 15, 2019

FTC reportedly negotiating multibillion-dollar fine for Facebook https://t.co/VeIqberxi7 pic.twitter.com/wM8weQjyck — New York Post (@nypost) February 15, 2019

“I don’t think you’re going to find any restaurant owner that’s happy about this,” said the owner of the upscale Italian restaurant Maiella. “Any time 25,000 jobs die, I think there should be some kind of funeral.” https://t.co/lWF7i1IJPi — New York Magazine (@NYMag) February 15, 2019

I’m also amazed that this @amazon pullout is now being placed on @AOC on @MSNBC ?! Somehow this one person, not the Governor or Mayor, not the terrible Amazon deal. Apparently, it’a all the fault of a freshman congressperson. — Anthony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) February 15, 2019

Just give him the money, and no one gets hurt! https://t.co/7EeRe0qYPK pic.twitter.com/BpJ6JWrDqJ — Tengrain (@Tengrain) February 15, 2019

JUST IN: Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to Supreme Court https://t.co/fqMMsP3fSj pic.twitter.com/YGo0nx8a1a — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 15, 2019

Analysis: The most lasting legacy of New York’s power broker is that it’s now impossible to build anything in the city https://t.co/JIsEP7syru — POLITICO (@politico) February 15, 2019

