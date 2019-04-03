Chinese Woman Breached Mar-a-Lago With Hard Drives And Malware

In yet another grave security breach of this shameless administration, where the criminally grifting "president" has "friends" who sell access to him and his family, a Chinese woman was arrested for illegally entering Mar-a-Lago with a suitcase filled with electronics. This included four cell phones, one laptop, one external hard-drive, and a thumb drive that had malware on it.

According to The Miami Herald, the woman, Yujing Zhang, managed to make it past Mar-a-Lago's gate, saying she was a member (she isn't) and wanted to use the pool. She made it into the reception area, where she changed her story, saying she was there for an event which the receptionist knew to be cancelled. When Secret Service questioned her, she said she was there for a different event, which the receptionist and Secret Service also knew been cancelled. Try to recover from the shock of my telling you these cancelled events were promoted by Li "Cindy" Yang - the owner of a string of massage parlors, and a great friend of Trump's.

She's been arrested, and is being charged with two federal crimes: making false statements to a federal officer and entering restricted property.

From the Herald,

Whatever the reason for Zhang’s presence, her arrest raises further questions about the degree to which private citizens — and potentially foreign rivals — can access Mar-a-Lago. “What we’ve seen so far are the theoretical security risks that come from the ease at which people can get proximity to the president and his family based on the semi-public nature of this club,” said Jeffrey Prescott, a former National Security Council aide under President Obama and a senior fellow at the Penn Biden Center. “Now, the potential security risk may be an actual security risk.” Prescott said it’s too early to tell what Zhang intended to do at the president’s estate, but if it was an effort to leave behind an electronic presence in order to record activities at Mar-a-Lago, “that’s a significant development.”

...

David Kris, an assistant attorney general for national security in the Obama administration and founder of consulting firm Culper Partners, said Zhang “does not sound like some casual visitor.”

↓ Story continues below ↓ The amount of equipment she carried suggests the malware might not have been an accident, Kris said. “It sounds very much like someone who is equipped to go to work once they breached the perimeter,” he said.

All this from the man whose main rallying cry against his 2016 opponent was that she, Hillary Clinton, of all people, was not to be trusted with national security.