Democratic Candidates Pledge Unity For General Election

Monday night Rachel Maddow covered a Democratic pledge to defeat Donald Trump, no matter what.

There is only one way to win. Together. Indivisible.org is working to make that a reality.

We’re launching a massive grassroots campaign to get you, every Democratic presidential hopeful, and every activist to sign onto a simple promise: that no matter our differences in the primary, once Democrats have a nominee, we’ll do everything in our power to get the nominee elected.There are three major parts of the pledge that pertain to all of us: Make the primary constructive. We'll make the primary election about our hopes for the future, and a robust debate of values, vision and the contest of ideas. We’ll remain grounded in our shared values, even if we support different candidates.

Rally behind the winner. We'll support the ultimate Democratic nominee, whoever it is—period. No Monday morning quarterbacking. No third-party threats.

Do the work to beat Trump. We’re the grassroots army that’s going to power the nominee to victory, and we’ll show up to make calls, knock doors, and do whatever it takes. It’s exactly the same pledge for every candidate (duh), and we’re asking Indivisibles and activists across the country to sign on too, because the movement has never been led by candidates—it’s always been led by you.

It's notable that Bernie Sanders was the first candidate to sign the pledge:

Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in the modern history of our country and he must be defeated; therefore I am proud to take the #WeAreIndivisiblePledge. Let's commit to having a serious debate about ideas to lift up all Americans. https://t.co/EIIWAt0FgQ — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 25, 2019

You can take the pledge here.