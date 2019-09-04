Politics
Democratic Candidates Praise WalMart For Ammo Ban, But...

WalMart will cease selling ammunition for short barrel rifles and handguns. Democratic candidates note that it's a start.
By Frances Langum
Image from: Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis via Getty Images

"The Nation's Largest Retailer" has finally taken a stand against gun violence. Perhaps a devastating shooting in one of their own stores made an impact? Associated Press:

The announcement comes just days after a mass shooting claimed seven lives in Odessa, Texas, and follows back-to-back shootings last month, one of them at a Walmart store.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based discounter said Tuesday it will stop selling handgun ammunition as well as short-barrel rifle ammunition, such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber used in military style weapons, after it runs out of its current inventory.

It will also discontinue handgun sales in Alaska. Walmart stopped selling handguns in the mid-1990s, with the exception of Alaska. The latest move marks its complete exit from that business and allows it to focus on hunting rifles and related ammunition only.

Several Democratic candidates for president have reacted to WalMart's announcement, noting that it's a good thing, but not nearly enough:


