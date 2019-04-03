Trump Attacks Wind Farms? 'They Say The Noise Causes Cancer' (UPDATED)

During a fundraiser at the NRCC Tuesday, Donald Trump made a claim so far-fetched that I had trouble believing it myself.

Last night, Trump was speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner and attacked Hillary Clinton for supporting wind energy.

He started off his riff with a lie.

Trump said, "Hillary wanted to put up wind, wind. If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations your house just went down 75% in value.”

As Tommy Christopher notes, "A 2013 U.S. government study concluded that “wind facilities, after they have been constructed, produce little or no effect on home values.”

(His audience laughed)

Trump continued, “And they say the noise causes cancer, you tell me that one, okay? ” Trump then imitated a whirring sound, "The thing makes a .... And of course it's like a graveyard for birds. if you love birds you'd never want to walk under a windmill."

"Tilting at windmills."

Who knew when Cervantes wrote Don Quixote he could see into the future of an American so-called president.

Trump continues to promote these Alex Jones-type nonsense conspiracies. He's supposed to be the sitting U.S. president. He's very damaging to the country.

Editor's note (Frances Langum): Funny how wind turbines (down the road from my home in Illinois) co-exist with cancer-free farting cows.

UPDATE: (Karoli) Here's Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle with a comprehensive debunking of his lie.