Every Trump Proxy Is A Reminder Of This Administration's Lawlessness

From the moment Bob Barr issued his highly selective and deceptive summary of the Mueller report, the Trumpers have been pushing to frame the narrative, confident that the mainstream media will dutifully repeat it over and over. It's the same tactic they've taken from the beginning, with fair success.

But now that we KNOW that Donald Trump has proven himself to be completely unfit for office and violating laws left and right, the spin has become a little more desperate and nonsensical.

And as Professor Jason Johnson reminds all of us, when you see this surreal level of craziness like this Rudy Giuliani interview, it should serve as a reminder of the lawlessness of this administration.

Every crazy thing out of Giuliani's mouth is designed for one thing: to distract you while Trump continues to break laws unchecked.

Every stupid deflection made by Kellyanne Conway is in service to allowing Trump to continue to violate the Constitution.

Every normalization by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, Jim Jordan, Kevin McCarthy, et al., is telling America that they are fine--absolutely untroubled--by lawlessness and grift.

Because ALL of them know that Donald Trump is a lying, corrupt, swamp creature that has no respect for the rule of law.

And they're fine with that.