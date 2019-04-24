Fox Guest Mocks Warren's College Plan: 'Free Buffet'

Fox News talking heads are really worried about Elizabeth Warren's solid policy plans for student debt. Not only does Warren have a plan, she has a way to pay for it. Of course, it does involve folks making over $50 million to give two cents on the money they make over that. Just two lousy cents.

But watch "Christian Broadcasting Network" (CBN) reporter David Brody natter with his fellow Selfish One Ed Henry on what it would mean. And remember, what Warren proposes is that anyone earning over $50 MILLION pay their two cents on the next dollars earned. TWO LOUSY CENTS.

Transcript via Media Matters:

ED HENRY (GUEST CO-HOST): Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, talking about free college for all. ... HENRY: It seems like everybody should be for supporting young people getting a great education, but we're just going to somehow wave a wand and say you no longer have student debt? Some people are saying this could cost a trillion dollars or more. DAVID BRODY (CBN POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT): Right, and also increase college tuition. There's a great article by The Daily Caller out today on that. Look, it's the Democrats' all-you-can-eat buffet, and everything's free, by the way, on the buffet. You don't even have to pay. It's like less than Golden Corral, which is hard to do by the way. Look, ultimately Ed, this is interesting because even though, you know, it comes across as far left, let's also be concerned about this here. Because have you Gen X's and millennials out there. Forty-nine percent of them feel like they want to live in a socialist country. That's a Harris poll. The point is is that conservatives need to take this very seriously. Free stuff. Who doesn't like free stuff? But lots of problems.

It would be great for Mr. Christian Broadcasting Network to examine what Christians are called to do. Nowhere does it say, "Thou shalt rake young people over the coals while collecting usurious payments on student debt." In fact, loan forgiveness is far more biblical than putting college students in bondage, and I'm pretty sure anyone earning more than $50 MILLION per year can handle paying 2 percent of the excess, wouldn't you think? And if you're earning a billion dollars a year, 3 percent of that excess isn't too big of a sacrifice either.

Monday night on CNN's Town Halls, a New Hampshire student asked about college debt, noting that she was already in debt for $24,000 for her very first year in school. She has three more to go. This is insane. By the time she has a 4-year degree, she'll owe more than the average mortgage, and that's for an undergraduate degree. Graduate degrees are far more expensive, should a student choose to go that route.

Everyone understands that nothing is free. Senator Warren isn't arguing that. But if this country is going to spend a trillion dollars, I'd damn sure rather spend it on education rather than war or fattening some billionaire's wallet.