France's EU Minister Mocks UK, Names Her Cat 'Brexit'

Brexit has become a national embarrassment for the UK, that could also destroy their combined economies and adversely affect the world's economies in its wake.

France’s minister for European affairs tells the media that she's named her cat “Brexit” because of its indecisive nature.

Nathalie Loiseau told Le Journal du Dimanche that her pet meows loudly to be let out each morning, but then refuses to go outside when she opens the door.

“He wakes me up every morning meowing to death because he wants to go out, and then when I open the door he stays put, undecided, and then glares at me when I put him out,” Ms Loiseau said.

The Brexit cat knows that if they implement a no deal or a partial deal, millions of people will suffer at their own, uneducated and misinformed hands.

Most of the UK population were basing their Brexit votes on terrorism and anti-immigrant fears whipped up by the likes of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage, that lied to the people.

They shouldn't have been made to vote on such a monumental issue without months, possibly years of training in what the ramifications would mean if they left the EU.

As a young woman said on a John Oliver segment, it was up to the politicians to figure it out and vote on Brexit and not the people. Check out the 18:28 mark of this video.

"I don't understand it and I don't want to vote on something I don't truly understand."

They're just like the GOP in America, who religiously call for the repeal and replacement of Obamacare but don't have a plan to do it and don't plan ever to replace it, even though they've had close to a decade to work it all out.