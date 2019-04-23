Politics
It's Been 10 Years Since Hannity Promised To Be Waterboarded For Charity

What is taking him so long?
By NewsHound Ellen
10 years ago by Heather
On Earth Day, 2009, Sean Hannity told actor Charles Grodin that “Sure,” he would volunteer to be waterboarded, with proceeds going to charity, because it’s not really torture.

No, we do not expect Hannity to follow through on that promise any time soon. But while he obviously would prefer to forget it, we won’t!

Here’s what I wrote in my last post about Hannity’s still-unfulfilled promise, two years ago:On April 22, 2009, actor Charles Grodin challenged Hannity about his "fascist mentality" and his insistence that waterboarding is just dunking.

GRODIN: Would you consent to be waterboarded? We can waterboard you?

HANNITY: Sure.

GRODIN: Are you busy on Sunday?

HANNITY: I’ll do it for charity. I’ll let you do it. I’ll do it for the troops’ families.

Keith Olbermann responded by offering $1,000 for every second Hannity lasted. "We'll see if he's anything but a gasbag," Olbermann said.

Gasbag indeed!

You can remind Hannity that the troops' families are still waiting either via his website or tweet him @SeanHannity.

Republished with permission from Newshounds.us


