James Comey: 'Sure' My Interference May Have Elected Trump

‘Sure’ I could be responsible for Donald Trump winning, says the former FBI Director.
Former FBI Director James Comey conceded on Tuesday that Hillary Clinton might be president today if he had not interfered in the 2016 election.

Comey made the admission during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

“Do you ever thing that you might be responsible for the election of President Trump?” Amanpour asked. “Does that keep you up at night?”

“Sure, and I hope some day somebody proves that what we did was irrelevant,” Comey replied.

Amanpour pointed out that Comey’s actions against Clinton “were kind of relevant” since she lost.


