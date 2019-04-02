Media Bites
Left Out Of Cool Kids Club, Tucker Carlson Lashes Out At AOC And Chris Hayes

Tucker Carlson opens his piehole to suggest Chris Hayes isn't a "real" man? Let's recall multiple times Tucker Carlson was whipped on nationwide cable television. Also, he has no blue-chip advertisers left.
By Frances Langum
6 hours ago by Frances Langum
Tucker Carlson let his viewers know what they missed on MSNBC this weekend, primarily because it allowed him to put a picture of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on their network.

Conservative men are tripping over themselves to mention the attractive freshman Congresswoman. Their frustration is palpable. AOC has been happy to point out that the Republicans in the House are a bunch of Fox News-watching grandpas, and to call out the network whenever the occasion arises.

So Tucker Carlson went after her on Monday's show, denouncing the Congresswoman, MSNBC, and Chris Hayes for their Friday night Town Hall on the Green New Deal. Tucker went so far as to say “Chris Hayes is what every man would be if feminists had absolute power."

Wow, Tucker. That's super alpha-male confident in your power, there.

And it gives us at Crooks and Liars the opportunity to comb our archives for those times you were righteously whipped by men far, far better than you.

That time Tucker Carlson was whipped by Kurt Eichenwald:

Those times Tucker Carlson was whipped by Rep. Eric Swalwell (here's one example, more in our archives)

And who could forget that time Tucker Carlson was whipped by Jon Stewart?

And then there's this. Tucker's show is without national advertisers because he is such a pu**y he pushes white supremacy on the air for clicks and views.


