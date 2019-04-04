Mercedes Schlapp Has No Idea If Windmills 'Cause Cancer'

Mercedes Schlapp, the White House Director of Strategic Communications got flummoxed when asked if she agreed with Trump's assertion that the noise caused by windmills causes cancer.

During a fundraiser for the NRCC on Tuesday, Trump made these insane comments about wind farms.

Trump, "If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations your house just went down 75% in value. And they say the noise causes cancer, you tell me that one, okay? ”

During a press gaggle, the WH Spox was asked about his statements.

Question: "Do wind turbines cause cancer?"

Mercedes Schlapp, White House Director of Strategic Communications: "I don't have an answer on that."

She continued stammering, "I, I don’t, I don’t have an answer on that.”

“Yeah, I don’t have an — I really don’t have information on that right now,” she said.

“I believe it was Pete Alexander off cameras asking, "American families that are concerned today that the president says wind turbines cause cancer.”

Flummoxed, she said, “I don’t have information on that; if I get a readout, I’m happy to update you on that.”

Mercedes then hightailed it out of there.

There is no readout for that because what Trump said was and is preposterous.

Aaron Rupar writes about something that Trump supports that does cause cancer: