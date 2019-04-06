Mike Pompeo Whines To Fox News After Being Disinvited To Foundation Dinner

Trump's SOS, Mike Pompeo joined Fox & Friends Friday morning and whined that he had been dis-invited from a dinner held by the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, where he was set to receive the “Freedom Award.”

Fox and Friends were horrified that the left wing had, because of Trump derangement syndrome, infiltrated the Foley awards decision makers and foiled Pompeo's attempt to be rewarded for bringing back American hostages.

Pompeo really tried to cover up the reason the foundation left him in the dust.

Ainsley Earhardt said that after he won the award, it was pulled back and she asked him a very serious question.

Earhardt asked, "Is that bullying? How'd you feel about that?"

Bullying is a very serious issue among children and teens, but having an award revoked from the Secretary of State is not bullying.

If you only watched the first few minutes of their interview, you would have no idea why Pompeo and the administration were ditched by the fully Foley Foundation.

Doocy yelled, "But what happened?"

The Secretary said they announced it and then all of a sudden he wasn't invited anymore. "It's sad," Pompeo said.

Doocy again asked why he was uninvited, and Pompeo just kept talking about bringing hostages home, saying that's not a "partisan issue."

He continued, "It sounds like some in the media, who are underwriting this event, sponsors for the event said, ‘If Pompeo’s there, we won’t be,’ and I think that's why...” he said.

Doocy kept up his outrage. "They took an award away from you because they wanted to sell more tables?"

he said.

Pompeo never told them why he was disinvited since I imagine no member of the Trump cabinet is permitted to speak the name, Jamal Khashoggi. Finally, after almost two minutes, Brian Kilmeade had to explain that the foundation didn't think their response to Saudi Arabia over the Khashoggi execution was strong enough.

Ureka!

The crotch couch then changed lanes and said if America stops supporting the war in Yemen, Iran wins.

Pompeo agreed, saying that's been the point of their actions. And then he lied, "Maybe they don't think we've done enough with respect to Mr. Khoshaggi. I actually think we did a great deal and are prepared to do more."

Mediaite reached out to the James Foley Foundation for comment.