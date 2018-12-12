Scarborough Calls Pompeo 'Disgusting,' Says He 'Debased Himself On National Television'

Morning Joe showed a clip from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's appearance this morning on Fox & Friends in which the hosts pushed him for answers and he answered with lies and spin.

"Oh my God, how disgusting is that?" Joe Scarborough commented when the clip concluded.

"Pompeo, you mean, not Fox News," Mika said.

"The secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, how disgusting. How disgusting. He debased himself on national television," Joe said.

Mika pointed out that the Fox people did their job and asked the right questions.

"All three of them were talking about the intel community. and for Mike Pompeo to lie, and we don't use that word a lot, but for Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state of the United States of America to lie, he lied through his teeth on national television, sat there and lied about a Post reporter being tortured, lured in by Saudi Arabia, being tortured and being sawed to pieces," Joe replied.

"Let's bring in Dick Durbin here. Senator Durbin, what is your reaction when you see the secretary of state of the United States of America saying that Saudi Arabia has already been punished enough for the slaughter of a Washington Post reporter, an American resident, and the father of two little United States citizens?"

"Secretary of State Pompeo discredits the State Department himself and the department with these statements," Durbin said. "I was part of the parties briefed by Gina Haspel two weeks ago. She heads up the Central intelligence Agency, the same agency that Secretary Pompeo used to be in charge of, and it was clear within minutes of the briefing this goes all the way to the top, and to argue the crown prince was not involved in this or at least not aware of it, and probably directed it, is to defy reality."