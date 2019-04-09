Rep. Nita Lowey Smacked Barr Over DOJ Cuts To Rape Kits Funding And Community Policing

This will shock exactly no one, but the Trump administration doesn't give a flying f*ck about women and minorities and kids. Exhibit 9,388 arrives in the form of the Department of Justice budget, which AG William Barr attempted to defend before a budget subcommitee in the House this morning.

There was a good deal of time devoted to discussing the Mueller report, and Barr's pathetic summary of said report. To be sure, there is lots of news to be made on that front. But here, I'd like to highlight the fact that our gal who reminds me so much of my grandmother it hurts in a nice way to look at her, Rep. Nita Lowey, hauled Barr's @ss on the carpet about the following cuts:

The COPS Program - I mean, why foster a more beneficial relationship between the police and the community they are supposed to protect? Why should the alleged "law and order" president pay attention to studies that show community policing, preventative-oriented policing is what truly reduces crime?

The DNA Initiative Program - Just, you know, the money that helps provide DNA evidence to prosecute rapists so that they cannot commit more crimes. Processing the rape kits for which rape victims have already gone through additional hell to provide, so that their rapists might be caught and prosecuted. Yeah, those monies are slashed.

The Juvenile Justice program - No biggie. Just money that helps with mentoring programs, the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, bullying prevention, and healthcare tailored specifically towards adolescents.

So, thanks, Rep. Lowey, for continuing to shine a light on all the other cruelty this sham of an administration aims to perpetrate through its budget cuts. They say they care about reducing crime. They're full of it.