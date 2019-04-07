Those Good Ole Republican Family Values

I want you to meet Bo Michael Dresner, the Sergeant-at-Arms of the Hays County (between Austin and San Antonio) Republican Party and Republican precinct chair for precinct 336. Bo is 40 years old and has voted in every Republican primary since 2010 and I know that because I looked it up.

Well, Bo got himself arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“Bo Michael Dresner was booked into the Hays County Jail on April 3 and had not been released as of press time,” the newspaper noted. Dresner is being held on $250,000 bond. “The affidavit also states that Child Protective Services (CPS) Investigator Alexandra Rodriguez removed four children from Dresner’s custody on March 28,” the paper explained. “County court records show that there were three CPS cases filed on March 29 regarding the custody of four children in which Dresner was named as a party.” The abuse may have gone back seven years.

Well, you can hardly blame Ole Bo. He has such a fine role model in the White House.

