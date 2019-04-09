Politics
Read time: 0 minutes

WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Hearing On White Nationalism And Hate Crimes

Republicans don't think White Nationalism is worthy of a hearing or a domestic terrorism unit at DOJ.
By Frances Langum

Some context:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.