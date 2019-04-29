We Didn't Realize How Much We Needed Hillary Clinton Doing The Audio Book Of The Mueller Report

It's admittedly silly, but there's something so funny about imagining Hillary Clinton doing the audiobook narration of the published Mueller report, replete with her reading of Trump's infamous words when he found out that Mueller had been appointed special counsel:

“Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m fucked!”

Clinton took a turn at audiobook narration as part of a promotion for Jordan Klepper's new show on Comedy Central, which will debut on May 9th.

Announced last year, the eight-episode documentary series Klepper will feature the host away from the desk and out exploring various U.S. communities to learn about issues like veterans using wrestling to cope with PTSD, a protest of a major oil pipeline, civil disobedience in support of education for undocumented students (in which Klepper was arrested), marijuana decriminalization, Native Americans fighting for visibility, and more.

And frankly, the only thing that would make this better (and make no mistake, this should absolutely happen for real--think how many editions Audible would sell!), is if we could have gotten Clinton's personal takes interspersed in between.