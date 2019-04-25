George Conway Sides With Hillary On Mueller Report: 'I'm With Her'

Kellyanne Conway's husband, who has been a thorn in the side of her boss since he was elected came out in complete support of Hillary Clinton's op-ed in the Washington Post from Wednesday which takes aim at Russia, provides instruction on how to hold President Trump accountable for obstructing the investigation, and calls for Watergate-type hearings to protect the sanctity of our elections.

In the former Secretary of State's article she writes:

Obviously, this is personal for me, and some may say I’m not the right messenger. But my perspective is not just that of a former candidate and target of the Russian plot. I am also a former Senator and Secretary of State who served during much of Vladi­mir Putin’s ascent, sat across the table from him and knows firsthand that he seeks to weaken our country.

Conway tweeted:

“Obviously, this is personal for me, and some may say that I’m not the right messenger.”



Perhaps so. Probably so. But if she’s with the Constitution, I’m with her. https://t.co/aAV02H7c0o — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 24, 2019

This might be the single most poignant attack on his wife's boss ever. Trump, his administration, and surrogates continually portray Hillary as THE Devil incarnate, who should be investigated and incarcerated.

George Conway seems to be a much more private person than Kellyanne, but it's getting to the point where he must do a formal television interview on a network of his choice. Obviously, he would not go on Hannity, but there are many he can choose from.

It's time, George.