Hillary: Trump's Obsession With Me 'Sign Of A Guilty Conscience'

In 1998, when First Lady Hillary Clinton talked about there being a "vast right-wing conspiracy" against her and her husband, Bill, everyone laughed. It became a huge joke, and if memes were a thing back then, you can just imagine the creativity it would have inspired. Twenty years later, was she wrong? She has always represented something terrifying to the right and astonishingly, that fear has intensified rather than abated.

Even as a private citizen, she continues to be hounded by what seems like the entire right-wing establishment. Clinton visited Rachel Maddow last night and listened to her outline the litany of ways in just the last two years Trump's administration has tried to go after her. First in 2017, he asked then AG Sessions to investigate her. Then in 2018, he asked Don McGahn, his White House counsel to have the DOJ investigate her. And yesterday, when Sen. Kamala Harris gutted current personal boot-licking attorney U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr like a fish with her questioning, Barr refused to answer whether Trump or anyone in the White House has asked him to initiate investigations into other specific people (presumably Hillary Clinton.) Trump's BFF, Sen. Lindsey Graham and others on the Judiciary Committee seem determined to look into the origins of the Mueller report, and by extension, Hillary Clinton role in the Steele Dossier, Barr promising there are already investigations underway.

I mean, seriously, if this is not a vast right-wing conspiracy, either my name is "William J. Barr," or I need a better dictionary.

Maddow asked Clinton what she made of this twisted obsession. As usual, she answered with organized thinking, wry humor, and a depth of character very few in the current Republican party could hope to muster if their lives depended on it. She rightly concluded that she's living rent-free in Trump's tiny brain, and it's a pretty nasty place to be. Furthermore, it's as sure a sign of guilt as you'll find, and any attempts to suggest (yes, Barr, s-u-g-g-e-s-t) otherwise is pathetic and useless.