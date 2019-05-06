After Pompeo Attacks Mike Wallace, Scarborough Has A Few Choice Words

Yesterday, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace brought up Russia interference in our elections, playing a clip before talking to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Why doesn't the president get tough on what everyone seems to agree is clear, Russia meddling in 2016 and the threat of meddling in 2020?" Wallace asked.

Oh, Trump is tough on Russia! So very tough, Pompeo insisted. How dare you, sir?

"What an absolute fool," Scarborough said.

"I actually spoke with Mike Pompeo before he went in to talk to Donald Trump. I am so sorry I did. What an absolute fool he makes of himself every time he opens his mouth. What a fool he has made of himself on North Korea, what a fool he is making of himself. And how disgraceful, that he acts shocked and accuses Chris Wallace of misleading the viewers?

"He is beneath contempt. He should be ashamed of himself. He's doing a disservice to the country. He saw what happened in Helsinki. He heard what happened on that telephone call. When he was in the CIA, he had to go testify and testify that there was Russian interference and this posed a risk to the United States of America. And that bumbling stupid act that be he did on Fox News, insulting Chris Wallace and the viewers. It's just disgraceful. Mike Pompeo isn't worthy, he's unworthy to hold any public office in the rest of his life. And put him at the top of the list of day traders who don't understand Donald Trump is going to be out of office in a year and a half and he's going to be sitting at home because he's disgracing himself every day."

Tell us what you really think, Joe.