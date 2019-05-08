Brooke Baldwin's Powerful Rebuke To Latest School Shooting

Brooke Baldwin is always an outspoken opponent of the social forces which manifest themselves in school shootings. She's cried, yelled, talked, and interviewed. Today, she decided to step aside and let the facts, pain and grief speak for itself after the latest shooting at the Highlands Ranch STEM school yesterday that left 8 people injured and 1 dead.

For two minutes, Baldwin sits in silence and lets the images and facts speak for themselves. It's powerful.

Buzzfeed has a powerful story of one student's terrifying 20 minutes, beginning with the lockdown announcement and then tracking her text messages with friends and family. I able to read dispassionately until I got to this exchange.

All I could see is my daughter, who works in schools, or my husband, who works on a college campus, sending me these texts. Me, being helpless, only able to tell them I loved them always.

Something has to change. What will it take? Is it silence? Civil war? What?