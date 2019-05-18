Entertainment
C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: Sherlock Holmes And The House Of Fear (1945)

Movie night as Sherlock Holmes discovers death in a Scottish castle! (open thread)
By driftglass

Until Jeremy Brett took up the pipe and cap in the 1980s... and Benedict Cumberbatch in the 2010's... for generations Basil Rathbone *owned* the role of Sherlock Holmes. From the moment he first appeared in "The Hound of the Baskervilles" in 1939, there was no one else but Rathbone.

Tonight we join the world's only consulting detective in a movie based on Conan Doyle's story, "The Five Orange Pips". It is a dark and stormy night, and at a remote Scottish mansion group of elderly eccentrics called "The Good Companions" have gathered...

Enjoy the movie, and it's an open thread below...


