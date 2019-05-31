Crooks And Liars Is Now On Flipboard!

Flipboard is a great app, I use it frequently, and yes I changed my password this week. Hackers gonna hack.

And for those of you new to Flipboard?

Flipboard is a personalized magazine app designed for phones and tablets, but you can access it on a PC, too. It takes stories from around the web based on your own interests and delivers them to you in an attractive visual feed. If you’re after creating something yourself, you can even make your own public magazines by adding stories that you find or create yourself. It works on both Android and iOS.

And you can check out Crooks and Liars and our brand new Flipboard feed here.