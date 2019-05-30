Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

F-35 Dogfight Exercise Results In Yet Another 'Sky Penis'

The military at Luke Air Force base said the incident was inadvertent.
By Scarce
F-35 Dogfight Exercise Results In Yet Another 'Sky Penis'
Image from: (U.S. Air Force photo/R. Nial Bradshaw)

A couple of years ago, Navy pilots perfected the 'sky penis'. This week saw another one.

Source: Military.com

Six F-35 Joint Strike Fighters from the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, simulating aggressor air training accidentally created contrails that resembled a penis, base officials told Military.com

"We've seen the photos that have been circulating online from Tuesday afternoon," said spokeswoman Maj. Rebecca Heyse in an email. "The 56th Fighter Wing senior leadership reviewed the training tapes from the flight and confirmed that F-35s conducting standard fighter training maneuvers Tuesday afternoon in the Gladden and Bagdad military operating airspace resulted in the creation of the contrails.

"There was no nefarious or inappropriate behavior during the training flight," she continued. "The flight audio was reviewed by senior leadership, and it confirmed the statements by the pilots explaining what happened."


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.