Former DNI Clapper: Trump's Denial Of Russian Interference 'Dangerous And Disturbing'

Former Director of National Intelligence, General James Clapper, joined CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper to discuss Robert Mueller's statement of this morning.
Blitzer spoke of the Intelligence Communities' conclusions regarding the certainty of Russian interference in the 2016 election, and Gen. Clapper agreed, stating that "the current leadership of the Intelligence Community has reiterated [this] on more than one occasion. And you're also quite right, and this is what is, I think, dangerous and disturbing is the president's refusal to acknowledge that."
Jake Tapper asked Clapper if Trump continues to disregard the conclusions of his entire Intelligence Community about Russia's illegal interference in our elections, what can we expect to happen in 2020? Especially given the fact that Trump's lawyer and sidearm Rudy Giuliani has publicly stated there is nothing wrong with using information obtained by Russia against a political rival, even if Russia obtained that information illegally?
Gen. Clapper seems to have a lot of faith in what the government can do with a Republican so-called president and Republican Senate.
Mueller said to Congress, "My hands were tied. Yours are not. Do something."