'Orwellian!' CNN Hosts Slam Trump's Call To Ignore Media, Believe Him

During a speech in Kansas at the Veterans of Foreign Wars convention, Donald Trump told everyone they shouldn't believe what they see with their own eyes or hear with their own ears, but should instead rely upon Trump, and Trump alone, for their information.

Forget about watching Donald Trump bend the knee to Russian President Vladimir Putin, you veterans. Just stick with Trump and don't believe the "crap you see."

As you might imagine, CNN wasn't impressed by that. Gloria Borger pointed out that the VFW actually released a statement after his speech which said , "We were disappointed to hear some of our members boo the press. We rely on the media to help spread the V.F.W.'s message."

According to Borger, they also listed networks they had invited as guests and reiterated that they were happy to have them there.

Dana Bash articulated the darker and more concerning problem.

"It is Orwellian," she said. "The idea of saying don't believe what you see and hear, nothing to look at, the only truth is me."

She continued, "It's dangerous! It really is. and I know we have said this. so many times. but it's important to keep pointing it out because it's not normal and it's not accurate."

She went on to explain that the more he uses this to speak to his base and to people who believe every word that comes out of his mouth, the more dangerous it is for the institution of free press.

"It really takes a sledgehammer to them and it's not going to be that easy to put it back together," she added.

NO KIDDING, DANA. Today has been downright creepy. Between Sessions laughing at the "Lock Her Up" chants, Trump tweeting that Russia wants to elect Democrats largely because he has figured out that he will probably lose the Congress in November and so is setting up the inevitable straw man, AND Trump standing in front of men and women who fought in foreign wars for the constitutional principles of this country, it is definitely both Orwellian AND dangerous.

Trump is dangerous. He is a propagandist spinning his lies for his base. He tells Big Lies, and when they're corrected by the media he tells his cult members to ignore the media. Trump is brainwashing his cult in anticipation of the midterm elections.

