I learned today that suicide is the leading cause of death of men under 45 in the UK.

This #MentalHealthAwareness Month, make your mental health a priority.



🎨: Allie Gallagher pic.twitter.com/5GZvBBLbK5 — American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (@afspnational) May 1, 2019

Do you know what to do if someone you care about is in danger of self-harm? Remember to:

1)Ask

2)Keep Them Safe

3)#BeThere

4)Help Them Connect

5)Stay Connected



Visit https://t.co/5lChRWLMP2 or https://t.co/bJ8Mcn26vZ for more information on #SuicidePrevention. #MentalHealthMonth pic.twitter.com/jcxInvWH1d — Mental Health NIMH (@NIMHgov) May 2, 2019

If you or someone you know is reporting ANY of the symptoms of depression or hopelessness, please know your life matters. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8755) and speak to someone about it. Several of us at Crooks and Liars know firsthand what it means to lose someone to suicide. Please call.

Open thread below...