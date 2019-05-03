Will Media Hold Lou Dobbs Accountable For Violent 'Venom' Rhetoric?

It is no secret that Trump has a peculiar love for Lou Dobbs and they've talked frequently on the telephone. And it's not happenstance that Trump then amplifies many of the extreme right wing and off-the-wall rhetoric that Dobbs feeds viewers on his daily show on Fox Business Network.

Dobbs lost his CNN job because of his hard-line xenophobic views on immigration policy in the United States that angered many in CNN. But Trump has used these beliefs as his signature ideology in tandem with Dobbs.

A Washington Post profile of Dobbs quoted Trump saying, “He really gets the word out. There’s no question about it.”

Lou Dobbs has every right to his opinions but his actions and rhetoric have become so dangerous and horrific that it's time for the media to speak out against this type of violent opinion television.

On Thursday night's Lou Dobbs Tonight he went crazy:

LOU DOBBS: For more than two years, the radical Dems have done their worst. Spewing constantly the worst they could imagine about our president. Creating false and vile narratives while carrying out a conspiracy to block, not only the Trump agenda, but through their efforts and constant barrage of lies — by the radical Dems, the deep state, and the complicit left-wing national media — they sought to overthrow the presidency of Donald Trump. And now, those same radical Dems, brimming with evil and venom dripping from their lying mouths, are attacking the Attorney General of the United States. The radical Dems of the House, and the Senate, and the House Judiciary committees somehow believe for some reason that they can get away with more lies, more viciousness, more disregard for law, for basic civility. And so they target the Attorney General. The Dems have made a serious miscalculation. Attempting to intimidate, to coerce, to try to destroy Attorney General Barr will likely result in serious penalty and pain for those radical Dems.

Nothing controversial that Trump or those in his administration or the Justice Department ever do in the eyes of most of America is ever bad in Lou Dobbs's mind. If he has any criticism he blames some sort of a deep state conspiracy and government overthrow, but that wasn't so during Obama's presidency.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Even now he attacks Eric Holder, Obama's first Attorney General, for turning the Department of Justice into a criminal organization and called him an illustrious street thug.

Lou Dobbs has allowed his guests like Texas Congressman Louis Gohmert to spew anti-Semitic views on his program and now he's offering up pain and suffering to the Democratic Party for questioning Trump's ties to Russians and opposing Trump's policies.

If Lachlan Murdoch won't rein him in, media must at least shame him and make it clear he's endangering real people with his insane, unhinged rhetoric.

This must stop.