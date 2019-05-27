Memorial Day News Dump: Trump Sides With Kim Jong Un Over Bolton

“Bolton should not be called a security adviser who works to secure security, but an adviser for security destruction who destroys peace and security,” a spokesman for the North Korean government said. https://t.co/zlaoNYcbet
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 27, 2019
North Korea called John Bolton a "war monger" after he said missile tests violated rules https://t.co/gv87be0tHE
— TIME (@TIME) May 27, 2019
Trump, in Tokyo, sides with Kim Jong Un over Bolton and Abe in claiming North Korea did not launch missiles nor violate UN resolutions. He also defended the North Korean dictator as a “smart man.” @AshleyRParker & @simondenyer on a wild news conference https://t.co/hC2qP13b6F
— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 27, 2019
North Korea hits out at "defective human product" John Bolton https://t.co/7rE5E48Anm
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 27, 2019
"Bharara's most trenchant point is that culture shapes all. We should not place blind faith in the law, or politics. It is only as good as the people who lead it. “We swim in lies, never corrected," he writes." My review of @PreetBharara's Doing Justice: https://t.co/pk0DnhElUs
— Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) May 27, 2019
Fox News' Chris Wallace Challenges Lindsey Graham on his 1998 Claim That Ignoring Subpoenas Is Impeachable https://t.co/E8n5tTlII0
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 27, 2019
Perhaps the #tnleg made a mistake allowing guns in cars. Or perhaps safe storage laws should have accompanied it.
So far this year 240 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville. This isn’t responsible gun ownership. @MomsDemandhttps://t.co/ElhIJhXbMK
— KC (@krayoncolorz) May 26, 2019
Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) pretended to fake cross the Mexico border and got called out by his Democratic challenger, Ammar Campa-Najjar, who reminded Hunter that crossing the border would be a violation his parole.
This is what we've become, America. https://t.co/29BI7fFzoG
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 19, 2019
Rep. Liz Cheney: "We had people that are at the highest levels of our law enforcement ... saying that they were going to stop a duly elected president of the United States."
"That sounds an awful lot like a coup and it could well be treason," she adds https://t.co/tzEmm40vCp pic.twitter.com/RhAVMWRfBU
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 26, 2019
Today we honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation's liberty and values.#MemorialDay
— Ohio Dems (@OHDems) May 27, 2019
The 23-year-old Palestinian woman is said to have “joined ISIS through Telegram...who then taught her–through manuals sent through the Internet–how to assemble large explosive devices that she could strap to herself and commit a suicide terrorist attack” https://t.co/tXLaBviTFs
— Maura Conway (@galwaygrrl) May 27, 2019
The First Decoration Day https://t.co/1EJGZ1abmd via @ZinnEdProject
— Hal Dockins 🏁 (@HalDockins) May 27, 2019
Watching “A Face in the Crowd,” a 1957 film about a ratings obsessed narcissist and womanizer who capitalizes upon a new form of media to gain the support of millions of ordinary Americans who he disdains. pic.twitter.com/KOclrb8Isu
— Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) May 26, 2019
A simple talking populist who appeals to masculine nostalgia in order to justify shrinking big government programs that make people weak? Why, ya don’t say? pic.twitter.com/PLng3CW1oD
— Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) May 26, 2019
Small US telecom companies now face billions of dollars in costs or the end of their businesses entirely after the Trump administration effectively banned Huawei last week over spying accusations. https://t.co/75CCopEKZw
— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 27, 2019
In the NATIONAL REVIEW? Boy, times have changed:
The Case for Taking Psychedelics Seriously https://t.co/RsLe8y0h4Y via @sahilhandapanda pic.twitter.com/7tO7bQVEQt
— National Review (@NRO) May 26, 2019
The Bike That Saved My Life is a true, short story about struggle, hope and perseverance. It's my story. https://t.co/snK14rMY3f @RideCannondale @ABC7News @thebikelane @LeTour
— Jay Korff (@ABC7Jay) May 27, 2019
Not to be strident about it but @maggieNYT you wrote this story but never come out and say Hope Hicks has long been a valuable off-the-record source for you. Don’t you think the readers need to know this? (Unless you want to say she’s not been?) https://t.co/fkF4ALPLet
— Rachel Joy Larris (@RachelLarris) May 26, 2019
This Memorial Day, Trump is claiming credit for passing the Veterans Choice program, which allows vets to seek care from a private, non-VA health provider at taxpayer expense.
The problem: Obama started that program in 2014. #MemorialDay2019 https://t.co/rHRiMn3Mq5
— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@DemWrite) May 27, 2019
Ali defeats Liston, last night 1965: #Leifer pic.twitter.com/BNxw83rbOI
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 26, 2019
Trump’s tweets aren’t packing the punch they used to.
Over the course of his presidency his interaction rate has tumbled precipitously as his lines of attack have gotten overplayed https://t.co/OqPfWtPmZE
— Neal Rothschild (@nrothschild3) May 26, 2019
A Colorado man with a history of online harassment who threatened a mass shooting of women in Utah won’t serve any prison time for his crime.
At least eight people since 2012 have accused the man of stalking, harassing or threatening them.
https://t.co/Rjhe7MHPtQ
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 26, 2019
Remember: Never ever, ever give up!
She went to the county courthouse 10 times before the registrar finally recognized her right to vote. She says sometimes she was tested with irrelevant questions, one of which as she told Story Corps, was how many black jelly beans there were in a jar. https://t.co/UzlpmRlH7J
— Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) May 26, 2019
Happy Memorial Day!