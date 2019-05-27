Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Memorial Day News Dump: Trump Sides With Kim Jong Un Over Bolton

In Tokyo, Trump sides with Kim Jong Un over Bolton in claiming North Korea did not launch missiles nor did he violate UN resolutions.
By Susie Madrak

In the NATIONAL REVIEW? Boy, times have changed:

Remember: Never ever, ever give up!

Happy Memorial Day!

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.