Trump Sends A Message To Kim Jong Un: Missile Tests? No Biggie

Trump seems bigly unconcerned about the latest North Korean missile tests.

My people think it could have been a violation, as you know. I view it differently. I view it as a man, perhaps he wants to get attention, and perhaps not. Who knows? It doesn't matter. All I know is that there have been no nuclear tests, there have been no mallistic (sic) missiles going out, there have been no long-range missiles going out and I think that some day we will have a deal. I'm not in a rush. Tremendous sanctions being put on the country of North Korea and, again, Kim Jong Un understands the unbelievable economic potential that country has.

What the hell is a "mallistic" missile?

"I don't understand, first of all, why you would say that the missiles cause you no concern when you're actually in a country, one of our closest allies, that these missiles pose a direct threat to," Scarborough said.

"That's, of course, disturbing. I'm going to ask Richard Haas about that. Secondly, of course, we talk about Donald Trump shattering the norms of the presidency, shattering the norms of democratic values, of American values as a leader. What is more shattering of those norms than when you have the president actually saying that he was smiling at the fact that the communist dictator of a country that's long been an enemy of the United States of America has sending him a secret signal by attacking a domestic political opponent. That is, of course, that shatters democratic norms, it's also very dangerous and it's what he did four years ago when he tried to talk directly to Russia."

Yeah, that's really bad. But I still want to know: Why is he calling them "mallistic missiles"? The man has cognitive problems. How long are we supposed to pretend he's normal?