Kim Jong-Un Regime Brutally Murders American College Student Otto Warmbier; Trump Shrugs

Donald Trump appeared before the world's press yesterday in Hanoi, and did for Kim Jong-un what Republicans do for Trump on a daily basis. Got on his knees and performed political fellatio.

On the anniversary of the day the world watched Otto Warmbier beg for his life under gigantic portraits of North Korea's brutal dictators, our wanna-be ruler-for-life dismissed his torture and murder as "some bad things that happened to him," but hey, if his work-husband, Kim, says he didn't know about it, Trump believes him.

And Right Wing Nut Jobs here in this country of ours voted his president because they claim to be "pro"-life. And they elected representatives to Congress who fellate this dictator-in-his-own-mind so that they can keep their power and their NRA donations because they are so "pro"-life. And they protect him from consequences of his lies and gaslighting and crimes and racism and ripping actual already alive babies and children from their parents' sides because they claim to care so much about protecting Americans.

Yet where will they be when they hear Trump dismiss the life of this American BOY who was so brutalized and murdered by Kim Jong-un's regime for being in another country himself?

They will shrug. Just like their Daddy Trump.