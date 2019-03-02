Chris Wallace Bashes Trump For Defending Kim Jong-un Over The Warmbier Family's Outrage

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace was shocked that Trump sided with the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, who claimed he did not know about the torture of Otto Warmbier after the family expressed their outrage.

Today brought America another instance of Trump taking the side of a murderous dictator over the American people and his own administration especially when a US citizen has been murdered.

During an interview with friend and "presidential advisor" Sean Hannity, Trump euphorically praised the NOKO ruler as, "very smart, he is sharp as you can be; he is a real leader."

High praise indeed for someone whose people tortured and murdered a US citizen named Otto Warmbier.

And what really angered the Warmbier family was Trump defending Kim Jong-un saying, "Those prisons are rough, and bad things happen, but I really don’t believe [Kim Jong Un] knew about it.”

Chris Wallace joined Sandra Smith on America's Newsroom after Kellyanne Conway backed up Trump's belief that Kim was "unaware," and expressed his shock over these remarks.

Wallace said, “This strikes me as a completely unforced error by the president and the White House. Why, on an issue like this, there’s no question that Otto Warmbier was brutally tortured, basically killed by the North Koreans. Ahh, why on earth would you side with Kim Jong-un over the Warmbier family and the sense of outrage?"

Chris, it's not an unforced error and now it's something America really has to deal with. Trump shows us once again how much he truly loves these murderous cretins. Even at the expense of the lives of American citizens.

Wallace continued, “First of all, there is a real question whether the captivity and the incarceration of an American is something that the dictator of North Korea wouldn’t know about."

Of course he would.

"But even if that’s true why would you want to get into this fight? The fact is the North Korean regime was responsible. You’re getting push back from the Warmbier family. You’re getting push back from the president’s former U.N. Ambassador, Nikki Haley, who says that she holds the Kim regime responsible, "Wallace said.

Chris continued, "I just don’t understand why you would even get into this and make it sound like in any way you are siding with Kim and saying that he is somehow to be held blameless for what happened to Otto Warmbier.

Sandra Smith listed a number of Senate Republican who were aghast at Trump's comments.