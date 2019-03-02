Trump Tortures Otto Warmbier's Family All Over Again

Trump responded to the Otto Warmbier family's criticism of his fawning over Kim Jong-un, who refused to acknowledged he knew about the torture of their son by puffing up his own greatness at their expense and blaming others.

I never like being misinterpreted, but especially when it comes to Otto Warmbier and his great family. Remember, I got Otto out along with three others. The previous Administration did nothing, and he was taken on their watch. Of course I hold North Korea responsible.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

....for Otto’s mistreatment and death. Most important, Otto Warmbier will not have died in vain. Otto and his family have become a tremendous symbol of strong passion and strength, which will last for many years into the future. I love Otto and think of him often! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

What hollow words from a hollow man. Praising the murderer that tortured the Warmbiers' son to death by calling Kim a great leader — one you admire and who you believe didn't know about the torture — is as low as it gets.

He suffers from a new form of Stockholm Syndrome called the Submissive Strongman Syndrome. Yes, I just made it up.

It was disgusting watching Trump disparage the Khans, the Gold Star family he fought with during the election, and I thought he might not do something like that again, but I was wrong. He's very ill.

If Trump actually held North Korea accountable for Otto's torture and death, like any American president should, he would have attacked Kim appropriately for that travesty instead of licking his boots.

He should have never had a second Summit with the North Koreans unless he and Kim recognized that fact and apologized to the Warmbier family.