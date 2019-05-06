Michael Cohen Heads To Jail Today

It's not every day that a former fixer for a so-called president goes to jail for doing what that so-called president said to do. Really. NY Times:

Mr. Cohen, the president’s former fixer and current antagonist, must report to the federal prison in Otisville, N.Y., where he is to begin serving his sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other crimes. He pleaded guilty last year to arranging a hush money scheme in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign, involving two women who said they had had affairs with Mr. Trump. Mr. Cohen, who implicated the president in the scheme, was among the earliest subjects of Mr. Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Although the special counsel’s office ultimately handed over the Cohen investigation to federal prosecutors in Manhattan, Mr. Cohen was a central figure in Mr. Mueller’s report, which named him more than 800 times.

The media (looking at you Donnie Deutsch)

"He actually, ironically, seemed more relaxed than I've seen him in two years. Because he's such a fighter, and it's kind of over and there's nothing else he can do." -- @DonnyDeutsch on spending time with Michael Cohen before he reports to prison pic.twitter.com/FVfQ5n4OeI — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) May 6, 2019

...can make this "a saga of one man coming to terms with his own complicity" blah blah.

But we know it's about campaign fraud and a stolen election. And three years in prison for one guy doesn't begin to approach justice for what has been done against our democracy.