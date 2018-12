This post will be updated. Bloomberg reports:

Pauley sentences Cohen to 36 months.

As judge read sentence, Cohen closed his eyes and shook his head slightly as if in disbelief.

Cohen also hit with forfeiture of $500,000, restitution of $1.4 million and a fine of $50,000.

Cohen gets 2 months concurrent for lying to Congress.

Judge says he will allow Cohen to voluntarily surrender on March 6.