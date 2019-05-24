Newt Gingrich: 'I Passed Bills And Impeached Clinton At The Same Time'

Newt Gingrich is a better political liar than Donald Trump, but then he's had years more practice.

On "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Thursday night, Newt Gingrich bragged about how he was able to impeach Bill Clinton, pass legislation, and step down from the Speakership with his head held high.

That's because the thrice-married six-year mistress-keeper has absolutely no shame and never has.

Anyone alive during that time (who isn't being paid to forget - looking at you Fox News) remembers that Newt Gingrich had to resign his House Speakership because he was found to be having an extramarital affair with his future wife Cally. The adulteress who is now Trump's Ambassador to the Vatican. He also kited checks at the House Post Office (allegedly!) but I digress.

Newt says he was able to pass legislation AND impeach Bill Clinton at the same time. Trump says that's un-possible!

And Martha MacCallum has to save him from giving away Trump's game by bragging falsely about his own history. The difference, says Martha, is Clinton was guilty of something.

And she wasn't struck by lightning where she sat.

MACCALLUM: “I have to ask you quickly. Politically didn’t work out well in the end. So Nancy Pelosi looks at that and everybody is clamoring for impeachment and she says I’m not going there.” GINGRICH: “Maybe she’s right. But I point out, we kept the House. I stepped down because I was like a football coach that had a 10-1 season. I was happy to leave. I did four years of changing the country with the president. But also I would say I would hate to think that it’s a pure — speaker of the House, the only legislative office in the Constitution that she would selfishly say I would rather screw up the country for two years and then I get to be re-elected speaker maybe or maybe she sets the Democrats up to lose control of the house at which point her career is over.”

The format of Fox News programming is: Newt gets to lie like this with zero consequences.