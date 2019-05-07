Polls Show You Can Fool Most Of The GOP All Of The Time

Above: Bobby Jindal says Republicans have to stop being the stupid party. Good times!

Egads!

Trump’s 91% approval rating among Republicans in the latest poll is on the high end for this group, nearly matching the record high of 92% from November of last year.

As Chimpy McStagger famously said,

Anyway, that’s a lot of stupid people who think that the Russian Usurper is doing a good job, but of course besides being measured April 30 before Low Barr started obstructing justice on his own self, and before Prznint McDeals decided to more than double tariffs on Walmart’s Chinese imports, so who knows how long this spike will last?

Comrade hit a 46% approval rating in Gallup’s tracking poll, the highest thus far in his prznintcy. And of course, we note that Stupid’s disapproval rating from Gallup remains at 50%, so his net approval remains underwater by 4 points.

But the real question is, who are these braindead people?

EDITOR'S UPDATE: (Frances Langum) They're Fox News viewers, of course. NBC:

Fewer than 30 percent of Americans who get their news via broadcast TV, CNN or MSNBC believe Trump has been honest about the Russia probe, compared with 61 percent of Fox News viewers. Just a sliver of broadcast/CNN/MSNBC viewers say the Mueller report cleared Trump of wrongdoing, versus 50 percent of Fox News watchers. And fewer than 40 percent of those who consume their news via broadcast TV, CNN or MSNBC approve of Trump’s job performance, compared with 73 percent who get their news from Fox.

Fox News is doing real damage to our democracy daily.