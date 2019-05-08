Rep. Jeffries Calls Out GOP Hypocrisy On 'Executive Privilege'

New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries sliced and diced the Trump administration's flailing attempts to keep the Mueller report a secret. He destroyed their three main bullsh*t talking points. This is not a case of "Is the dress blue/black or white/gold?" This is not a situation where there is nuance. There is no question that Trump and his cronies are lawless and operating extra-constitutionally, and Democrats have had it.

Here is Jeffries on their "witch hunt" crap.

First of all, 17 different intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered with our election, attacked our democracy for the sole purpose of artificially placing someone at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and they were successful. That is also what the Mueller report shows. This is not a politically-inspired witch hunt. I'm confused. Every single person at the helm of this investigation is a Republican. The person who initiated the investigation, former FBI Director James Comey, Republican, the FBI Director who replaced him and presided over the investigation, Christopher Wray, Republican. The person who decided to appoint a special counsel to preside over the investigation, and then monitored it at the helm of the Department of Justice, the Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein Republican. The person who actually conducted the investigation, a war hero, a law enforcement professional, Bob Mueller, lifetime Republican. Who is the Attorney General going to investigate? The Republican party? The notion it is a politically-inspired witch hunt is one of 10,000 or more misrepresentations that have been spun out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

On being super concerned about hurting the reputation of people not under investigation or being charged with a crime:

Second thing, reputational interests? Really? Many of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle actually perpetrated a witch hunt as it relates to securing more than 800,000 documents from this very same department of justice without regard to the reputation of Americans who serve this country. You were not concerned about the reputational interest of Hillary Clinton. In fact, the top Republicans said the sole objective was to undermine her, the former First Lady and Secretary of State. You were not concerned with the reputational interest of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. In fact, you embarrassed those two. They made mistakes, but you embarrassed those two. You weren't concerned with the reputational interest of Andy McCabe. Don't peddle that phony argument to us.

And since the Administration is so intent on staying on the pre-school playground with its behavior and language... (Dems want a "do-over?" Seriously, does the so-called president have even the slightest functional literacy?) Jeffries explains to his Republican colleagues the concept of "No Backsies" when it comes to executive privilege.

And then you want to assert executive privilege. Are you kidding me? You can't assert executive privilege after the fact, when the closest advisors to the president have already spoken to Team Mueller. Wait, let's try to go through this. Don McGann talked to Mueller. There was no assertion of executive privilege. Sarah Huckabee Sanders talked to Mueller. No assertion of executive privilege. White House Communications Director Hope Hicks talked to Mueller. There was no assertion of executive privilege. It's a phony argument. The House is a separate and co-equal branch of government. We're not a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump administration. We don't work for Donald Trump. We work for the American people. We have a Constitutional responsibility to serve as a check and balance on an out-of-control Executive Branch. The Attorney General is totally out of control. He will be held in contempt of Congress.



As Nancy Pelosi said to The Washington Post, Trump certainly seems to be self-impeaching daily.