Rudy Giuliani Says Mueller Held A 'Soviet Union' Presser

Rudy Giuliani, president Donald Trump’s personal attorney, on Wednesday accused special counsel Robert Mueller of using Soviet tactics against the president.

In a statement earlier on Wednesday, Mueller explained that his office did not find enough evidence to exonerate Trump on allegations of obstruction of justice.

Giuliani later suggested to Fox News that Mueller’s statement had been un-American.

“When you get into this notion of exoneration, it’s completely foreign to American law,” the president’s lawyer complained before comparing Mueller’s press conference to something that could occur in the “Soviet Union.”

“He’s lost his notion of American fairness,” Giuliani added. “To me, as a lawyer, it’s astounding that he’s expounding on, ‘Can we exonerate him?’ The reality is he doesn’t have a case… Why did he do the investigation at all?”