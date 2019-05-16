Seb Gorka In A Lather Over 'Arthur' Gay Marriage

You certainly remember Sebastian Gorka, Trump’s former foreign policy advisor and current right wing freak.

Poor Gorka got himself worked into a lather over the culture wars. Specifically, he started clutching his pearls over “Arthur,” the animated PBS children’s series about an anthropomorphic aardvark.

Gorka, who brandished the insignia of a historically Nazi-aligned Hungarian group called the Vitezi Rend at an inauguration ball in January 2017, flew into a rage because the season’s Monday premiere featured a gay wedding. Arthur’s third-grade teacher, Nigel Ratburn, exchanges vows with a local chocolatier, an aardvark named Patrick.

Be assured that the gender of the two people was never discussed and no to-do was made over a gay marriage. It was treated as any other marriage would be. How Gorka can identify the gender of a cartoon aardvark is something I really don’t want to know about.

He raged. He snorted. He declared western civilization dead, dead, dead. “This is a war for our culture, and that’s why we exist here, on ‘America First,’ on the Salem Radio Network,” Gorka said, on his radio show.

Look, the only indication from the whole event that western civilization is dead is Gorka. Someone should probably explain to Sebastian Gorka that if you’ve been reduced to attacking cartoon aardvarks on PBS it isn’t so much a sign of a cultural ‘war,’ as it is a sign of diminished capacity and not on the part of the aardvark!

Published with permission of JuanitaJean.com