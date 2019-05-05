Sen. Michael Bennet: Trump Has Done Nothing To Help People Afford A Middle Class Lifestyle

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet went after Trump's failure to help Americans be able to afford a middle class lifestyle in response to Meet the Press host Chuck Todd's question on how Democrats are going to run against Trump when the economy is doing well.

BENNET: People will vote their pocketbook, but Chuck, we're in the tenth year of a recovery that started in 2009 when Barack Obama was president. If you look at the job creation numbers along that trajectory over that ten years, it goes just like this. So Donald Trump is elected in the last two years, and I will confess, even he couldn't screw up the momentum that we have been going on for the eight years that he got elected. The difficulty is, when you're in a state like mine, Colorado, which has one of the most dynamic economies in the world, not just in America, people still... most people can't afford housing, they can't afford health care, they can't afford higher education and they can't afford early childhood education. They can't afford a middle class lifestyle, and Donald Trump has done nothing to help with that, nothing to help with that.

Bennet also reminded Todd that there are plenty of other issues Democrats can run on against Trump as well, such as his blatant disregard for the rule of law, trying to divide Americans, his attacks on the press, destroying our institutions, and cozying up to dictators.